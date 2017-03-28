Sheamus Gets Busted Open By Ladder On Monday’s WWE RAW (Graphic Photos)
Published On 03/28/2017 | News
On this week’s WWE RAW, Sheamus got hit in the head with a ladder and was busted open.
Your #RAW #TagTeamChampions @KarlAndersonWWE & @LukeGallowsWWE WILL take your ladder, and they WILL use it against you! pic.twitter.com/ZbkqaFePfl
— WWE (@WWE) March 28, 2017
Sheamus posted a graphic photo on Twitter showing the battle wound:
The Road to #Wrestlemania stained with Irish blood… we'll fight on brother… and take the glory. #RAW pic.twitter.com/E5OHun9IJN
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) March 28, 2017