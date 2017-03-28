sheamus2

Sheamus Gets Busted Open By Ladder On Monday’s WWE RAW (Graphic Photos)

Published On 03/28/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

On this week’s WWE RAW, Sheamus got hit in the head with a ladder and was busted open.

Sheamus posted a graphic photo on Twitter showing the battle wound:

