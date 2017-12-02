Sheamus Rehabbing Injury, Stephanie McMahon’s Next Appearance Set

By
Andrew Ravens
-

— This Monday at 7:15pm PT, Stephanie McMahon will be the Keynote Speaker at the CMO Digital Insight Summit.

— Raw Tag Team Champion Sheamus mentioned in the video below that he has been dealing with a “serious case” of stenosis and shows how he has been rehabbing it with a Neck Hammock. As noted, he and Cesaro are set to defend their titles against Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose on Monday’s Raw.

