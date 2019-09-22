Sheamus Talks On His Role In Becky Lynch Signing With The WWE

In an interview with the Express, Sheamus discussed Becky Lynch. Here are the highlights.

On His Role In Becky Lynch Signing With The WWE:

“I actually talked to Becky, I had a conversation before her tryout. I think I got her in touch with whoever it was, I got her in touch with the right people. I just made a connection, she did it all herself. Sometimes things can get misconstrued or whatever, like I got her in WWE … That’s not true at all, but I gave her the information and passed it on until she got the opportunity. She did it, she took it.”

On Not Being Surprised At Her Rise To The Top Of The Card:

“I always knew Becky was a phenomenal talent, very, very talented [and] very, very good at making the most of every situation. When that Becky Lynch revolution started, the whole ‘The Man’ thing, that was just her. They weren’t doing anything with her but on Twitter, on social media, she just vented, she said what she wanted to say and it just started picking up steam.

She’s a really good friend of mine and we’ve always had conversations; she asks me advice, I ask her sometimes.I think it’s phenomenal, I think it’s well-deserved, I think she’s very, very smart [and] a very intelligent person. She knows exactly what she’s doing and she can back it up in the ring so she deserves everything she gets.”