Sheamus Welcomes Drew McIntyre Back To WWE, Mojo Rawley On His Battle Royal Win, Enzo Amore – Champs

Our pal @WWEAaLLday21 has done alot of crazy things…this may be the craziest! And right before wrestlings biggest day! Enzo is #GoingNumb pic.twitter.com/kKdp64OrAh — Champs Sports (@champssports) April 2, 2017

– Champs Sports posted this video of Enzo Amore participating in their “Going Numb” ice bath challenge with a $500 gift card up for grabs. Enzo goes up against a 17 year old fan.

– As noted, Drew McIntyre (Drew Galloway) has returned to WWE to work the WWE NXT brand after making an appearance in the crowd at “Takeover: Orlando” on Saturday night in Orlando. Sheamus tweeted the following to welcome his good friend back to the company:

Welcome back to the big leagues Haggis… what ever happened to that baby face? pic.twitter.com/0T8y1kFBu8 — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) April 2, 2017

– Mojo Rawley tweeted the following on winning the 4th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33:

From the bottom of my heart, thank you to all who supported me. I love you. For all those who didn't, thank you for the motivation. — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) April 3, 2017