Shelton Benjamin On Teaming With Chad Gable, The Miz On Becoming A Dad, Sting

– Above is video from the new WWE Network Collection on Sting with the WWE Hall of Famer talking about his early days in the business.

– Shelton Benjamin recently spoke with the WWE website about his return to the company at this link. The SmackDown Superstar commented on what it’s like to be back:

“It’s all kind of surreal, and I don’t feel like it’s hit me yet. Since I left the WWE, I moved to improve myself as a performer and come back. I really didn’t expect it to take seven years. So, it’s been a long road and I’m still trying to get used to it. It’s all very surreal. Being back with WWE is an emotional high and a professional high. So far, so good.”

Benjamin also commented on his new tag team partner Chad Gable and if he sees any comparisons to his former partner Charlie Haas:

“Without a doubt. Chad is a great athlete, just like Charlie. Before I even get into that, though, Charlie Haas is, to this day, still my best friend. He’s my brother. We talk all the time. WWE created family when they put us together. We worked hard together and he helped push me. When you insert Chad Gable, obviously, there is going to be the comparisons to Charlie. I don’t like to make that comparison because they’re two different people. This isn’t The World’s Greatest Tag Team, this isn’t American Alpha — we are something completely different. But, obviously, there are similarities. They’re both tremendous athletes. They both have great drive, and even in the past couple of weeks I’ve seen Gable show signs of the intensity that Charlie had.”

– As noted, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and wife Maryse announced on this week’s RAW that they are expecting their first child. Miz took to Instagram and wrote the following on becoming a father and looking forward to the “It Baby” arriving in 2018: