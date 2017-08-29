Big Match On Next Week’s SmackDown, Shelton Benjamin Returns To WWE (Video), Dark Match Result

– Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Shelton Benjamin made his return to the WWE ring on tonight’s SmackDown from Arkansas, teaming with Chad Gable to defeat The Ascension. This was Shelton’s first WWE match since early 2011. Above is video from the match.

– The dark match before tonight’s SmackDown saw Naomi defeat Carmella by submission.

– Next week’s WWE SmackDown from Sioux Falls will feature Randy Orton vs. Shinsuke Nakamura with the winner earning a title shot from WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.