Sherri Shepherd Backstage At RAW, WWE 205 Live Preview, Black History Month On US President Obama

– WWE has announced announced Akira Tozawa vs. Brian Kendrick, Noam Dar vs. Mustafa Ali and Tony Nese vs. Jack Gallagher for this week’s 205 Live episode. Below is a promo for the show:

– Add longtime WWE fan Sherri Shepherd to the list of celebrities in attendance for Monday night’s RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Here she is with Titus O’Neil backstage:

– Below is the latest Black History Month video package with several WWE Superstars discussing President Barack Obama: