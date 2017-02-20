Sherri Shepherd Backstage At RAW, WWE 205 Live Preview, Black History Month On US President Obama
– WWE has announced announced Akira Tozawa vs. Brian Kendrick, Noam Dar vs. Mustafa Ali and Tony Nese vs. Jack Gallagher for this week’s 205 Live episode. Below is a promo for the show:
Three HUGE matches headline @WWE205Live TOMORROW NIGHT immediately following #SDLive only on @WWENetwork! #205Live pic.twitter.com/ei2PxUiizt
— WWE (@WWE) February 21, 2017
– Add longtime WWE fan Sherri Shepherd to the list of celebrities in attendance for Monday night’s RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Here she is with Titus O’Neil backstage:
Great to see the lovely @SherriEShepherd and her Family tonight before @WWE #Raw No thanks to @JawnMurray 👀😏😌 pic.twitter.com/wxuW3H0o4R
— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) February 21, 2017
– Below is the latest Black History Month video package with several WWE Superstars discussing President Barack Obama:
WWE continues to celebrate #BlackHistoryMonth honoring the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama. #WWEHero pic.twitter.com/Y1Km699aAo
— WWE (@WWE) February 21, 2017