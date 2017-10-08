Shinsuke Nakamura and Jinder Mahal Send Warnings, The Hell in a Cell Match You’ve Never Seen, Paul Burchill

– After the disappointment of SummerSlam, Shinsuke Nakamura will get another opportunity at Jinder Mahal’s WWE Championship tonight at WWE Hell in a Cell. Ahead of tonight’s match, both Nakamura sent out warnings.
Mahal said Nakamura will find out why he is the greatest WWE Champion of all-time and that he will remain Champion after Hell in the Cell. Nakamura said that Mahal has one day left as Champion and he will see him tonight.
– In this never-before-seen Hell In A Cell Match from September 26, 2011, John Cena defends the WWE Championship in a Fatal 5-Way Hell in a Cell Match against CM Punk, Alberto Del Rio, Dolph Ziggler and Jack Swagger.
This Hell in a Cell Match was a dark match that took place in Kansas City, Missouri after Raw went off the air.
– Former WWE Superstar Paul Burchill turns 38 years old today.