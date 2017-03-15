Shinsuke Nakamura Debuting On WWE Main Roster Soon? (Photo)

Triple H tweeted out a promotional poster for NXT’s upcoming UK tour in June. What is notable is that Shinsuke Nakamura is not featured on the poster. There has been speculation that Nakamura will be the next NXT talent to be called up, possibly on the post-Wrestlemania 33 edition of either RAW or Smackdown.

Nakamura is currently scheduled to challenge Bobby Roode for the NXT championship at NXT Takeover: Orlando on April 1st.