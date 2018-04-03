Shinsuke Nakamura On Dream Match With Daniel Bryan, Facing AJ Styles, More

Shinsuke Nakamura recently spoke with The New York Post to promote WrestleMania 34. Here are the highlights:

Daniel Bryan:

“So, I join the WWE and soon he needed to quit. That was shock to me. Huge shock. Next dream match for me.”

Facing AJ Styles:

“It’s an amazing thing for WWE history I think. We crossed over, we crossed the border line in Japan and the States, different company and that’s why I say this is destiny. Actually I don’t care about the ratings, five stars, six stars, seven stars, whatever. But I really want to enjoy this match. I want to do everything I can do. I want to take everything he can do.”