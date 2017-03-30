Shinsuke Nakamura On If He Would Prefer Joining RAW Or SmackDown, The Importance Of His Ring Entrance

During an interview with CBSSports.com promoting his match against NXT Champion Bobby Roode this Saturday at NXT TakeOver: Orlando, Shinsuke Nakamura was asked which brand, Raw or SmackDown LIVE, he would prefer to join. Nakamura said both.

“I want to be on SmackDown because it has AJ Styles, Randy Orton and John Cena — a lot of dream matches I can do,” Nakamura said.

“Also, Monday Night Raw has a lot of friends there [who previously wrestled in Japan] like Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, [Luke] Gallows and [Karl] Anderson, which would be much comfortable for me. But first I need to concentrate for TakeOver: Orlando now and Bobby Roode.”

Nakamura was also asked how important his ring entrance is for him.

“How important [is the ring entrance]? Maybe 90 percent. Every characteristic of my character and my moves always came from my real life. My character is kind of close to my real personality. I’m just enjoying my life. I’m using the desire.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Nakamura discussed changes made to his entrance theme, not watching WWE when he was growing up in Japan, and what “strong style” is.