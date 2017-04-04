Shinsuke Nakamura Post-SmackDown Tweet, UK Stars On WWE 205 Live (Video), WWE Stars Game

– RAW Women’s Champion Bayley, Cesaro, Rich Swann and Xavier Woods play the WWE Champions game in this new video from Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” channel.

– As noted, two-time WWE NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura made his main roster debut on tonight’s post-WrestleMania 33 edition of WWE SmackDown. He interrupted The Miz with his entrance but the two did not get physical. Nakamura simply entered the ring and stood as fans chanted his name for a few minutes. Nakamura tweeted the following after the debut:

– There was a segment on tonight’s 205 Live episode with WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate, Mark Andrews, Trent Seven, Pete Dunne and Wolfgang being introduced on the stage. It was noted on commentary that the WWE UK competitors will be working the upcoming NXT tour of Europe and that there will be a WWE UK show coming soon to the WWE Network. Below are photos and video from the segment: