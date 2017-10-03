Shinsuke Nakamura Really Wants To Be Part Of WWE WrestleMania 33

During an interview with The Orlando Sentinel, Shinsuke Nakamura talked about how much he wants to be part of Wrestlemania and here is an excerpt from the interview:

“I hope. I hope. I want to go to the next [level],” Nakamura said finally. “If I can wrestle at WrestleMania, that’s going to be awesome. I… really… want… WrestleMania.”

Is that the culmination of why you came to the United States, I asked? Nakamura nodded.

“Yeah,” he said. “Yeah. I want to wrestle at the biggest wrestling show on the Earth.”