Shinsuke Nakamura Teases Match With Daniel Bryan

As noted, WWE doctors have finally cleared WWE SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan to return to in-ring action. Several WWE Superstars including Shane McMahon and Shinsuke Nakamura have taken to Twitter to react to the news.
Congratulations to @WWEDanielBryan on being cleared for in-ring competition. We’re all happy to welcome you back. #YesYesYes https://t.co/cHjl61trec
— Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) March 20, 2018
This is great news. No one needs to wish anymore. They can see it with their eyes. #NakamuravsBryan
— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) March 20, 2018
The #7Deities have BESTOWED a KINDNESS upon the @WWEUniverse..
In return for DELETING Bray & ABIGAIL into The Lake of Reincarnation, we've all been REWARDED with a REGENERATED VESSEL for The Dragon of America.
It truly was The #UltimateDELETION. #YesYesYes https://t.co/pPllow5xAh
— #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 20, 2018
. @WWEDanielBryan , welcome back.
— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) March 20, 2018
This may be a first in all of professional sports. So stoked for Bryan and for what it could mean for head trauma research and rehabilitation in contact athletics. https://t.co/g3nnD11wVM
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 20, 2018
DANIEL BRYAN 👏🏻👏🏻 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #DanielBryan
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 20, 2018
What a #RusevDay surprise!
One of THE BEST ever returns to the ring finally. https://t.co/C2mmWrMmbO
— Aiden English (@WWEDramaKing) March 20, 2018
This is amazing!! Let the celebrations begin! #WelcomeBack #YES https://t.co/7XwFrgqgx3
— No Way Jose (@WWENoWayJose) March 20, 2018
This makes me so crazy happy https://t.co/dcMvnIuGtf
— Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) March 20, 2018
YES! YES! YES! @WWEDanielBryan #ResumeLivingTheDream 🙏
— Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) March 20, 2018