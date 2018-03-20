Shinsuke Nakamura Teases Match With Daniel Bryan

As noted, WWE doctors have finally cleared WWE SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan to return to in-ring action. Several WWE Superstars including Shane McMahon and Shinsuke Nakamura have taken to Twitter to react to the news.

Congratulations to @WWEDanielBryan on being cleared for in-ring competition. We’re all happy to welcome you back. #YesYesYes https://t.co/cHjl61trec — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) March 20, 2018

This is great news. No one needs to wish anymore. They can see it with their eyes. #NakamuravsBryan — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) March 20, 2018

The #7Deities have BESTOWED a KINDNESS upon the @WWEUniverse.. In return for DELETING Bray & ABIGAIL into The Lake of Reincarnation, we've all been REWARDED with a REGENERATED VESSEL for The Dragon of America. It truly was The #UltimateDELETION. #YesYesYes https://t.co/pPllow5xAh — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 20, 2018

This may be a first in all of professional sports. So stoked for Bryan and for what it could mean for head trauma research and rehabilitation in contact athletics. https://t.co/g3nnD11wVM — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 20, 2018

What a #RusevDay surprise! One of THE BEST ever returns to the ring finally. https://t.co/C2mmWrMmbO — Aiden English (@WWEDramaKing) March 20, 2018