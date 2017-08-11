Shinsuke Nakamura Theme Performed In NYC (Video), Xavier Woods Project Teaser, WWE Stock

– As seen above, violinist Lee England Jr. and WWE Music’s CFO$ recently took to the streets of New York City to perform a new version of Shinsuke Nakamura’s theme song. England has performed Nakamura’s theme on WWE TV in the past and there have been rumors of another appearance at SummerSlam for Nakamura’s match with WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. The video features stops in Times Square, Central Park and the Barclays Center, which will host SummerSlam.

– WWE stock was down 1.08% today, closing at $21.06 per share. Today’s high was $21.35 and the low was $20.69.

– YouTuber Chris Denker, who has assisted friend Xavier Woods since he launched his own “UpUpDownDown” channel a while back, indicated on Twitter today that the two have a big project to be revealed in the near future. Denker tweeted the following teaser, which was re-tweeted by the SmackDown Tag Team Champion: