Shinsuke Nakamura Wins SD Live Debut (Video), Styles vs. Owens Stat, The Usos

– While he has been working dark main events since being called to the main roster in the “Superstar Shakeup” last month, Shinsuke Nakamura made his WWE SmackDown in-ring TV debut at tonight’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. The former two-time WWE NXT Champion defeated Dolph Ziggler in the opener. Above is video from that match.

– Tonight’s WWE United States Title match between champion Kevin Owens and AJ Styles at Backlash was the 4th singles match between the two on WWE TV. All 4 matches have been won by Owens. They previously faced each other three times in 2016 – the March 17th SmackDown, the March 21st RAW and the May 23rd RAW.

– The Usos have now held the SmackDown Tag Team Titles for more than 61 days after retaining over Breezango at Backlash tonight. They won the titles from American Alpha back on the March 21st SmackDown episode. Below is video from tonight’s win over Tyler Breeze and Fandango: