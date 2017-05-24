Shinsuke Nakamura’s MSG Debut Revealed, Stephanie McMahon On Possibly Wrestling Another Match

– Stephanie McMahon recently spoke with The Sun in the UK and commented on a possible return to the ring, revealing that she could come back to help boost the status of another Superstar. She said:

“I absolutely love the in-ring performance aspect to what we do. It’s such an honour to be able to get in there with some of those performers and actually take bumps or tell a story of the match.

I’m not necessarily the best but I do love to get in there. If there’s ever an opportunity again to do that and to help make somebody else then I would absolutely welcome it.”

– Shinsuke Nakamura is set to make his Madison Square Garden debut at the WWE live event on Friday, July 7th. This is a RAW brand event but the Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler match has just been added.

The MSG live event was set to feature Elias Samson’s debut in the arena but Samson, Goldust, Curt Hawkins, Bo Dallas and Titus O’Neil vs. Apollo Crews, R-Truth, Rhyno, Heath Slater and Kalisto has been pulled.

Below is the current card:

* Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns

* Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins

* Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson with Luke Gallows

* The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose

* Austin Aries vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville

* Cesaro & Sheamus vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys

* RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Alicia Fox & Nia Jax vs. Mickie James, Sasha Banks & Bayley

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler