Shinsuke Nakamura’s Next Feud Possibly Revealed
Published On 05/10/2017 | News
The Rabobank arena in Bakersfield, CA released the card for WWE’s upcoming live event on June 26th. One of the matches being advertised is Kevin Owens vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the US Title.
Here is the card from the website:
WWE LIVE: SUMMERSLAM HEATWAVE TOUR IS COMING TO BAKERSFIELD!!
This will be your chance to see:
WWE Championship Match
WWE Champion Randy Orton vs vs Jinder Mahal w/ Singh Brothers
United States Championship Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs United States Champion Kevin Owens
Sami Zayn vs Baron Corbin
Smackdown Tag Team Triple Threat Championship Match
The New Day vs The Uso’s vs Breezango