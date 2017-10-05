Shinsuke Nakamura’s Next Feud Possibly Revealed

The Rabobank arena in Bakersfield, CA released the card for WWE’s upcoming live event on June 26th. One of the matches being advertised is Kevin Owens vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the US Title.

Here is the card from the website:

WWE LIVE: SUMMERSLAM HEATWAVE TOUR IS COMING TO BAKERSFIELD!!

This will be your chance to see:

WWE Championship Match

WWE Champion Randy Orton vs vs Jinder Mahal w/ Singh Brothers

United States Championship Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs United States Champion Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn vs Baron Corbin

Smackdown Tag Team Triple Threat Championship Match

The New Day vs The Uso’s vs Breezango