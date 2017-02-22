Shinsuke Nakamura’s Opponent For Tonight’s WWE NXT Tapings, Akira Tozawa’s Theme, D-Von Dudley

– As seen below, WWE Music has released the new “Strawberry Moon” theme song for Akira Tozawa:

– As noted, tonight’s WWE NXT tapings from the University of Central Florida will feature Kassius Ohno vs. NXT Champion Bobby Roode plus the TV return of Shinsuke Nakamura. It was announced today that Nakamura will be wrestling TJ Perkins. NXT Women’s Champion Asuka will also be in action. Remember to join us for live spoilers this evening.

– Add Shawn Stockman of Boyz ll Men to the list of celebrities backstage for this week’s WWE RAW in Los Angeles. Here he is with WWE producer D-Von Dudley: