Sid and 11 More Former WWE Superstars Announced For “RAW Reunion”

We’re getting a blast from the past this Monday night on Raw.

During Sunday night’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view, WWE aired a commercial hyping the July 22 episode of Raw as “the biggest reunion in WWE history.” It’s officially titled “Raw Reunion.”

The commercial displays clips of a number of former WWE Superstars, with their names displayed as well. Those shown are:

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin

Hulk Hogan

Ric Flair

Shawn Michaels

Razor Ramon

Diesel

Kurt Angle

Sgt. Slaughter

Christian

“The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase

Eric Bischoff

The Boogeyman

Jimmy Hart

The Hurricane

Santino Marella

Jerry “The King” Lawler

D-Von Dudley

Clips of Booker T and X-Pac were also shown, but their names weren’t displayed.

WWE has since uploaded three videos centered around Austin, Hogan and Flair which reveal 12 additional former WWE Superstars scheduled for “Raw Reunion.” They are:

The Godfather

Mick Foley

Pat Patterson

Gerald Brisco

Lilian Garcia

Alundra Blayze

Mark Henry

Kelly Kelly

Road Dogg

Sid

Rikishi

Ron Simmons

Sid (aka Sid Vicious, Sid Justice, Psycho Sid) is perhaps the most intriguing name since he has the longest absence from WWE television at nearly seven years. Sid last appeared on the July 23, 2012 episode of Raw, when he and other former WWE wrestlers helped Lita beat Heath Slater in a No Disqualification Match.

Sid last wrestled in August 2017, beating Paul Rosenberg at an independent wrestling event in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

“Raw Reunion” takes place at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Current WWE Superstars will also appear on Raw as Seth Rollins, The New Day, Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch were shown in the commercials.