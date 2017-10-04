Sienna Hypes Impact BFG (Video), OVE Announced For Impact, Amped Anthology Promo

– Above is video of Impact Knockouts Champion Sienna talking about how big the November 5th Bound For Glory pay-per-view from Ottawa is. Sienna says she’s happy to be a part of the show this year and it will be special because she’s going in as champion, and coming out as champion.

– Impact has announced that new Tag Team Champions oVe will be in action on this Thursday’s Impact Wrestling episode. This week’s show should see the announcement of who brothers Dave & Jake Crist will defend their titles against at Bound For Glory.

– Part 3 of the four-part Amped Anthology pay-per-view series will premiere on Friday, October 13th at 8pm EST. It’s worth noting that promotional material for the pay-per-view is no longer using the GFW name. Below is a promo for part 3, featuring Virgil Flynn: