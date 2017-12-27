Silas Young On Going From Heroin Addict To ROH Champ, His Son’s Reaction To His Win, More

Ring Of Honor (ROH) Television Champion Silas Young recently did an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. You can read the highlights here below:

Going from being a recovering heroin addict to ROH TV Champion: “There are certain situations in life that are character-building, and I feel like that was one of those moments in my life,” said Young. “Sometimes, the battles with yourself are the hardest battles, and that goes for a lot of people. Our own worst enemies are often ourselves, so it takes a lot of mental checking-in-with-yourself–almost giving yourself a daily mental pep talk–because our biggest opponent is our self.”

His son’s reaction to his win: “My son, who just turned nine years old, was running around the house with the belt,” said Young. “Then my wife and I celebrated over breakfast.”

The kind of champion he expects to be: “I want to take this title and run with it,” said Young. “It’s a hard task to accomplish, but I want to raise the Ring of Honor World Television title and elevate it higher than it’s ever been. I also want to live up to it; what the title means, the standards former champions have set, and surpass it. I’m up for the challenge.”

