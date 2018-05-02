Simon Gotch Prize Fight Set For MLW Fusion TV Tapings This Thursday

Major League Wrestling sent out the following:

TEAM FILTHY PRESENTS SIMON GOTCH PRIZE FIGHT THIS THURSDAY AT GILT NIGHTCLUB IN ORLANDO AT MLW FUSION TV TAPINGS

ORLANDO – Team Filthy today announced that they will team with Major League Wrestling to the first-ever Simon Gotch Prize Fight this Thursday night in Orlando at the MLW Fusion TV tapings for beIN SPORTS hosted by Gilt Nightclub.

Team Filthy, captained by UFC Fighter “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, features a murderers row of martial artists / fighters including: Seth Petruzelli, Lawlor and Simon Gotch.

What is a Simon Gotch Prize Fight? Well, according to Team Filthy: Any and all gentlemen with superb athletic ability are welcomed to step up and try to test their prowess. If they can last just 5 minutes in an exhibition against the “Great Gotch” without being pinned or conceding, they will win a LARGE sum cash reward.

The question is, who will step up in this prize fight to challenge Simon Gotch? Fans will find out May 3rd at the MLW Fusion TV tapings in Orlando. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.MLWTickets.com for Major League Wrestling’s May 3rd FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS. Watch Major League Wrestling: FUSION Friday nights at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on beIN SPORTS. Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of “VIP Packages” also available.

Matches signed for May 3rd thus far include:

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT – WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION SHANE “SWERVE” STRICKLAND VS. PENTAGON JR. (PRESENTED BY SALINA DE LA RENTA)

ACH VS. REY FENIX (PRESENTED BY SALINA DE LA RENTA)

MVP VS. MAXWELL J. FRIEDMAN

JEFF COBB VS. JAKE HAGER (MANAGED BY COL. PARKER)

BRIAN CAGE VS. “BAD BOY” JOEY JANELA (WITH ARIA BLAKE)

“FILTHY” TOM LAWLOR VS. FRED YEHI

CHELSEA GREEN VS. SANTANA GARRETT

JASON CADE, JIMMY YUTA & RHETT GIDDINS VS. THE STUD STABLE MANAGED BY COLONEL PARKER

SIMON GOTCH PRIZE FIGHT

PLUS BARRINGTON HUGHES!