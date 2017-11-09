Sin Cara Injury Update, Next Week’s Total Divas Episode, WWE PC Tryouts Video

– Above is video of indie wrestler Alex Rohde and US Marine John Hartley at the recent WWE Performance Center tryouts in Orlando.

– Below is the synopsis for next week’s Total Divas episode:

“Breaking All The Rules: Trinity goes behind WWE’s back and alters her championship in order to give it a glow; Lana pulls a similar stunt by posting a photo that could get her fired. Brie recruits Nikki to go on a road trip to San Diego with a breastfeeding infant in the car. Carmella and Cass visit Los Angeles and live a day in the life of Maryse and The Miz.”

– Sin Cara has been cleared to return to the ring after suffering an injury at Sunday’s WWE live event. He worked with WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin at Wednesday’s live event in Leeds. As noted, Cara will receive a title shot from Corbin on next Tuesday’s SmackDown. Cara tweeted the following on Wednesday, thanking God for allowing him to return to the ring.