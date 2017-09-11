Sin City SmackDown Promo, WWE Pays Tribute To 9/11 On RAW, Chris Jericho On USA Network Show

– Tonight’s WWE RAW in Anaheim opened with Mike Rome calling for a moment of silence to remember the lives lost on 9/11. Above is video from the opener.

– Chris Jericho will be the guest on the series premiere of “According To Chrisley” with Todd Chrisley. The show premieres on the USA Network tomorrow night at 10:30pm EST.

– Below is a promo for this week’s Sin City SmackDown from Las Vegas with Vince McMahon’s return to the blue brand, Naomi vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya, The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a Street Fight and Tye Dillinger vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles.