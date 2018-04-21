Singles Match Added To ROH Bound By Honor: Champions vs. Bullet Club Event

ROH issued the following:

The winner of the 2017 Top Prospect Tournament Josh “The Goods” Woods has thrown himself into the deep end of competition in ROH. While he has picked up victories against competitors like Shane Taylor, David Starr, and QT Marshall, Woods has been eager to fight current and former champions and has mixed it up with Kenny King, Silas Young, Jay Briscoe, and Marty Scurll to varying degrees of success.



These bouts have been a litmus test for a young competitor like Woods, each offering an opportunity for the former National Champion amateur to be introspective about who he is as a pro and where he is going. In November, Woods clashed with Jay Lethal on Night 3 of Survival of the Fittest. Woods showed flashes of brilliance and, at times, frustrated the former World Champion with his suplexes and submissions. Following a victory on a HonorClub exclusive bout against Gladiator Jeremiah, Woods is looking to continue to rebound and he is calling out one of the greatest ROH World Champions of all time in Lakeland!



JAY LETHAL vs. JOSH “THE GOODS” WOODS



Jay Lethal has been looking to regroup in singles competition after he gave everything he had to World Champion Dalton Castle in the main event of ROH’s 16th Anniversary Pay Per View. In a match where Castle frequently went back to his amateur repertoire of suplexes and submissions, Lethal was able to counter most in the early going but could not counter them forever, leading to a Castle victory in an instant classic.



For Woods, the motivation of asking for and signing for this match is simple: compete against a former World Champion for an opportunity to climb the ladder. For Lethal, it will be competing against a former amateur National Champion who employs a lot of the same types of suplexes and submissions the World Champion does with an opportunity to test new counters and strategies.



But Lethal must be careful – Woods is one of the most dangerous competitors in ROH and has been knocking on victory’s door in his matches against stars like King, Young, Scurll, Briscoe, and even Lethal. If Lethal is not careful, Woods can end the match in an instant with his Deenda knee bar, a move that would target a knee that Jay Lethal has been struggling with since the lead up to his bout at Best in the World 2016 against Jay Briscoe!



Who will win this rematch between Woods and Lethal? Join us LIVE in Lakeland or LIVE streaming for all HonorClub members to find out!



On Friday, April 28, Ring of Honor returns to Lakeland when Bound by Honor – Lakeland descends upon the RP Funding Center! Fans around the world will be able to stream this event LIVE as it is streamed for HonorClub Members! With record-breaking ticket sales around the country, ROH is the hottest ticket in town and there is nothing like seeing the hard-hitting, in-your-face action of ROH LIVE! Join us for the return of the Best Wrestling on the Planet in Lakeland!



ROH BOUND BY HONOR – LAKELAND



SATURDAY, APRIL 28THBELL TIME @ 07:00 PM EDT

RP FUNDING CENTER

701 LIME STREET

33815 LAKELAND

UNITED STATES



ALREADY SIGNED



MAIN EVENT

ROH WORLD, WORLD TELEVISION, & WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS (WHOMEVER THEY MAY BE) vs. BULLET CLUB



PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ vs. ADAM PAGE



JAY LETHAL vs. JOSH WOODS



SIGNED TO APPEAR:

CURRENT ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE

CURRENT ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION KENNY KING

CURRENT ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE BRISCOES

CURRENT ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS SOCAL UNCENSORED (CHRISTOPHER DANILES, FRANKIE KAZARIAN, & SCORPIO SKY)

“THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY

“THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL

THE YOUNG BUCKS (MATT & NICK JACKSON)

THE MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (ALEX SHELLEY & CHRIS SABIN)

BULLY RAY

FLIP GORDON

COAST 2 COAST (LSG & SHAHEEM ALI)

THE KINGDOM (MATT TAVEN, TK O’RYAN, & VINNY MARSEGLIA)

SILAS YOUNG & BEER CITY BRUISER

THE DAWGS (RHETT TITUS & WILL FERRARA)

THE WOMEN OF HONOR WILL BE IN ACTION!