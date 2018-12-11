Singles Match Announced For ROH Final Battle PPV Event

Ring of Honor closes out 2018 with their final big event as they hold the Final Battle pay-per-view on December 14, 2018 in Manhattan, New York at the Hammerstein Ballroom that will air on traditional PPV outlets and FITE TV. The promotion announced on Tuesday that Kenny King vs. Eli Isom has been added to the card.

Top matches that will be featured on this card include ROH World Champion Jay Lethal vs. Cody, ROH TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Adam Page, and ROH Tag Team Champions SCU vs. The Briscoes vs. The Young Bucks. Here is the updated card:

* Kenny King vs. Eli Isom

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Zack Sabre Jr

* Marty Scurll’s ROH Title Shot on The Line: Marty Scurll vs. Christopher Daniels

* I QUIT MATCH: Bully Ray vs. Flip Gordon

“The Real World Champion” Matt Taven vs. Dalton Castle

* Women of Honor Title Match: Champion Sumie Sakai vs. Madison Rayne vs. vs. Karen Q vs. Kelly Klein

* ROH Tag Title LADDER WAR: ROH Tag Team Champions SCU vs. The Briscoes vs. The Young Bucks

* ROH TV Title Match: ROH TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Adam Page

* ROH Title Match: ROH World Champion Jay Lethal vs. Cody