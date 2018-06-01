Singles Match Announced For Saturday’s ROH TV Taping

ROH issued the following:

Women of Honor Champion Sumie Sakai has served many roles in her career. Of the many adjectives that can be used to describe Sumie, the two best at this time are Champion and Mentor. Sumie has taken ROH Dojo graduate Stella Grey under her wing, not only training but traveling with her and teaching her the ins and outs of professional wrestling in and outside the ring.



In the Big Apple, Sumie and Stella team up to take on two up-and-coming stars in women’s wrestling at ROH’s NYC Excellence international television taping!



Women of Honor Champion Sumie Sakai teams with Stella Grey to take on the returning Gabby Ortiz and the debuting “Gladiator of the Geeks” Riley Shepard in a tag team clash in New York City!



For Sumie, New York presents an opportunity for the champ to team side-by-side with Stella Grey and serve as her mentor. For Ortiz and the debuting Shepard, New York is an opportunity unlike any they have found themselves in before: the two young stars will be in the ring with not only a similarly-experienced Stella but also in with the Women of Honor Champion!



Should Gabby or Riley get a pinfall over the Women of Honor Champion, either of their career’s will be made and they would undoubtedly jump to the top of the line for a Women of Honor Championship shot!



Who will win this Women of Honor tag team bout featuring the Women of Honor Champion and three of its up-and-coming stars? You have to be there in NYC to find out first when The Best Wrestling On The Planet returns to Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom for a huge international television taping!



ROH PRESENTS NYC EXCELLENCE INTERNATIONAL TELEVISION TAPING

SATURDAY, JUNE 2

BELL TIME @ 06:00 PM EDT

THE MANHATTAN CENTER’S HAMMERSTEIN BALLROOM

311 W 34TH STREET

NEW YORK, NY 10001



ALREADY SIGNED



ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE W/THE BOYS (IF CHAMPION) vs. ULTIMO GUERRERO



BULLET CLUB (ADAM PAGE & THE YOUNG BUCKS) vs. PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ & ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE BRISCOES (JAY & MARK)

“THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY vs. TITAN

NO COUNTOUT, NO DISQUALIFICATION

CHEESEBURGER vs. BULLY RAY



JAY LETHAL vs. CHUCKIE T.



KENNY KING vs. JONATHAN GRESHAM



“THE GATEKEEPER” KELLY KLEIN vs. JENNY ROSE



SIGNED TO APPEAR:



CURRENT ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION SILAS YOUNG

CURRENT ROH WORLD SIX-MAN CHAMPIONS THE KINGDOM (MATT TAVEN, VINNY MARSEGLIA & TK O’RYAN)

SOCAL UNCENSORED (CHRISTOPHER DANIELS, FRANKIE KAZARIAN & SCORPIO SKY)

THE DAWGS (RHETT TITUS & WILL FERRARA)

COAST 2 COAST (SHAHEEM ALI & LSG)

JOSH WOODS

BEER CITY BRUISER

BRIAN MILONAS

SHANE TAYLOR