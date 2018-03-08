Singles Match Set For ROH 16 Anniversary Show

ROH issued the following:

The Women of Honor Championship Tournament has captured the attention of the wrestling world, with some of the top stars from across the globe competing to crown the first Women of Honor Champion! Whether it was the surprise inclusion of international star Tenille Dashwood or the major first-round upset with Brandi Rhodes defeating Karen Q, the tournament has been on the tip of every wrestling fan’s tongue!



The final first round match will take place prior to 16th Anniversary going LIVE on Pay Per View and for HonorClub. It features one of the most accomplished stars in the tournament taking on one of the fastest-rising stars in the world!



PRE-PAY PER VIEW MATCH

WOMEN OF HONOR CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT FIRST ROUND MATCH

SUMIE SAKAI VS. HANA KIMURA



Sumie Sakai has been a mainstay in Ring of Honor since its inaugural year. Sumie defeated Simply Luscious at ROH Road to the Title in June 2002 and has been one of the best female competitors in the world since! In 2017, she was the only Women of Honor star to compete all four nights of the Global Wars Tour, a year that also saw the Jersey Shore resident tour her native Japan once more for Stardom!



In Stardom, Sumie, known as “Women of Honor’s Ray of Sunshine”, showed a bit of a harder edge, bending the rules more so than she does in the United States and aligning herself briefly with the dominant Oedo Tai! In the Women of Honor Championship tournament, Sumie will take on an official Oedo Tai member and one half of the Goddess of Stardom Tag Team Champions, Hana Kimura!



Hana uses an explosive variety of moves such as the missile dropkick, suplexes, big boots, and standing dropkicks to stun and defeat her opponents. The 20-year old competitor is just days older than the tournament’s youngest competitor HZK but has a number of championships under her belt that illustrate her fast rise!



This first-time singles match-up will determine the eighth and final quarterfinalist in the tournament to crown the first-ever Women of Honor Champion! Will Sumie make history once more in Women of Honor and pick up a first-round victory or will Hana outlast Sumie in this bout of experience vs. youth? Join us LIVE in Las Vegas to find out first!



It will be a celebration of 16 years of amazing Ring of Honor action on Friday, March 9 when ROH Presents 16th Anniversary! Fans can watch the event LIVE on Pay Per View, the Fite.TV App, by becoming a HonorClub VIP member, or ordering as a HonorClub member with a discount! Don’t miss this celebration of the history of ROH with the hard-hitting, in-your-face action only ROH can deliver LIVE!



RING OF HONOR PRESENTS 16TH ANNIVERSARY



Local Time: Friday, Mar 9, 2018 06:00 pm PST

Sam’s Town Live

5111 Boulder Highway

Las Vegas, Nevada 89122



ALREADY SIGNED



MAIN EVENT



ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP



ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE W/THE BOYS vs. JAY LETHAL



ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS



ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (ALEX SHELLEY & CHRIS SABIN) vs. THE BRISCOES (JAY & MARK BRISCOE)



ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS



ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE YOUNG BUCKS & ADAM PAGE vs. SOCAL UNCENSORED (“ALMIGHTY” CHRISTOPHER DANIELS, “HEAVY METAL REBEL” FRANKIE KAZARIAN, & SCORPIO SKY)



GRUDGE MATCH



“THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY vs. MATT TAVEN



PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ vs. “THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL



FLIP GORDON vs. HIROMU TAKAHASHI w/DARYL



