Singles Match Slated For Next Week’s WWE Raw

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center on the USA Network, John Cena once again challenged The Undertaker to a match at WrestleMania 34. However, Taker didn’t show but instead, his brother, Kane, did and choke slammed the former WWE Champion.

WWE has announced the match for next week’s episode of Raw on the USA Network. Cena will battle Kane in a singles match.

WWE holds next week’s show in Cleveland, Ohio at the Quicken Loans Arena. As of this writing, no other matches for Raw have been announced.