Sit-In Demonstration Set For GFW Impact Opener (Video), X Division Teleconference News, GFW MOTM

– As seen below, the GFW Match of the Month for August features a No DQ match with Raven and Sabu vs. Rhino and Jeff Jarrett from Sacrifice 2005. If Jarrett pinned Raven, he would earn an NWA World Heavyweight Title shot from Raven but if Raven pinned Jarrett, Jarrett would not receive a title shot for one year.

– Wednesday’s GFW teleconference at 1pm EST will feature X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt, Low Ki and Trevor Lee, who currently has possession of Dutt’s belt. The three will discuss the history of the division, Super X Cup, Ladder Match vs. Ultimate X, what makes Low Ki smile, Destination X and more. We will have any newsworthy highlights once the call is over. As noted, Destination X will feature Lee vs. Dutt in a Ladder Match for the title.

– Unified GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna is planning on taking over Thursday’s Impact with a “sit-in demonstration” as she demands answers from GFW Executive Karen Jarrett in regards to her opponent for the live Destination X special on August 17th. Below is a promo for Sienna and this week’s show, plus the announcement from GFW: