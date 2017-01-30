Six-Man On WWE Main Event, Nigel McGuinness At RAW (Photo), Xavier Woods – Google Home
Published On 01/30/2017 | News
– Xavier Woods unboxes Google Home in this new “UpUpDownDown” video. He’s also giving away one of the speakers.
– WWE taped the following matches Monday night in Laredo, Texas for this week’s Main Event episode:
* Sin Cara vs. Bo Dallas
* The New Day vs. Titus O’Neil and The Shining Stars
– New WWE NXT announcer Nigel McGuinness was at Monday night’s RAW in Laredo. Michael Cole tweeted this pre-show photo with Nigel, Austin Aries, Corey Graves and Tom Phillips:
The future of #raw?! @WWEGraves @AustinAries @TomPhillipsWWE @McGuinnessNigel Is @ByronSaxton finally out?! pic.twitter.com/H4aYNavbwh
— Michael Cole (@MichaelCole) January 30, 2017