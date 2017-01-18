Slow Motion Brock Lesnar Footage From RAW, New WWE NXT Gimmicks In The Works, WWE – Funko Toys
Published On 01/18/2017 | News
– Below is slow motion footage of Brock Lesnar from the opening segment on this week’s WWE RAW:
– WWE NXT officials have been looking for new gimmicks for Blake, Murphy, Steve Cutler, Tino Sabbatelli, Dan Matha, Riddick Moss, Aliyah and TM-61, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. With Shane Thorne out of action for several months, there is no rush for changes to TM-61.
– As seen below, Funko will be releasing new “POP!” WWE toys exclusive to Walgreens stores:
Coming Soon: Walgreens Exclusive @WWE Pop!s! https://t.co/NFUTBblqFd pic.twitter.com/LtEpZVCFdS
— Funko (@OriginalFunko) January 18, 2017