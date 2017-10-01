Slow Motion Footage Of The Undertaker From RAW, Zack Ryder Makes “Savage” Purchase, WWE Stock

– WWE posted this slow motion footage of The Undertaker’s return to RAW last night in New Orleans:

– WWE stock was up 1.17% today, closing at $18.98 per share. Today’s high was $19.05 and the low was $18.76.

– Zack Ryder, who is out of action with a knee injury, tweeted the following today and revealed that he’s just purchased the original concept art for the old school WWF Hasbro figures of Randy Savage and Razor Ramon: