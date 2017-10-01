Slow Motion Footage Of The Undertaker From RAW, Zack Ryder Makes “Savage” Purchase, WWE Stock
Published On 01/10/2017 | News
– WWE posted this slow motion footage of The Undertaker’s return to RAW last night in New Orleans:
– WWE stock was up 1.17% today, closing at $18.98 per share. Today’s high was $19.05 and the low was $18.76.
– Zack Ryder, who is out of action with a knee injury, tweeted the following today and revealed that he’s just purchased the original concept art for the old school WWF Hasbro figures of Randy Savage and Razor Ramon:
I bought the original concept sketches for the WWF Hasbro Macho Man & Razor Ramon figures. Contact Skinandinkmag@gmail.com if you want some. pic.twitter.com/ls5GKxj3zn
— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) January 10, 2017