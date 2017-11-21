SmackDown & 205 Live News For Tonight – Fallout From Survivor Series, AJ vs. Jinder Not Happening?, More

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live will take place from the Toyota Center in Houston as Survivor Series week officially comes to an end.

SmackDown will feature the fallout from Survivor Series as SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon kicks off the show. WWE has confirmed that Erick Rowan and Luke Harper will return tonight as The Bludgeon Brothers, facing The Hype Bros. It looks like tonight’s show will not feature Jinder Mahal’s rematch from WWE Champion AJ Styles. 205 Live will feature Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s blue brand show:

* How will Shane McMahon deal with the fallout from Survivor Series?

* Will AJ Styles cross paths with Jinder Mahal after tangling with The Beast?

* Will the SmackDown Women’s division bow down to The Queen?

* Will The Bludgeon Brothers make a dominant reemergence against The Hype Bros?

* What will Baron Corbin do next after clobbering The Miz at Survivor Series?

Stick with us throughout the day for SmackDown updates and join us tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage.