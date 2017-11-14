SmackDown & 205 Live News For Tonight – Final Survivor Series Hype, Title Matches, More

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live will take place from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina with the final hype for Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Confirmed for tonight’s SmackDown is Sin Cara vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin plus Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya with the titles on the line, plus Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The New Day. SmackDown will also feature SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan’s first appearance since being attacked by Kane a few weeks back on RAW. It’s also believed that some of the RAW Superstars will be appearing tonight. Confirmed for WWE 205 Live is Kalisto’s birthday celebration.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s blue brand show:

* Charlotte Flair to challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya tonight on SmackDown LIVE

* Sin Cara challenges Baron Corbin for the United States Title tonight on SmackDown LIVE

* The New Day face Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn tonight on SmackDown LIVE

* Daniel Bryan returns to SmackDown LIVE

Stick with us throughout the day for SmackDown updates and be sure to join us tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage.