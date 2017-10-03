SmackDown & 205 Live News For Tonight – HIAC Hype, Baron Corbin Match, More

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live shows will take place from the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado with the final hype for Sunday’s WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

Announced for tonight’s SmackDown is Baron Corbin vs. Tye Dillinger. The show will open with a Shinsuke Nakamura interview and The Usos will read SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day their rights. We also know that Kevin Owens will face off with SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon ahead of their Cell match on Sunday and Breezango will be back with another edition of The Fashion Files. Tonight’s 205 Live will see Kalisto in action after his arrival to the division on RAW last night.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:

* Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens to stand face-to-face

* The Usos plan to read The New Day their rights

* Shinsuke Nakamura interview to kick off SmackDown LIVE

* The Lone Wolf to go back to war with Tye Dillinger

* The Fashion Police return in search of justice

Remember to stick us throughout the day for updates on tonight’s shows. Join us tonight at 8pm EST for live SmackDown coverage.