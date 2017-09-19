SmackDown & 205 Live News For Tonight – United States Title Match, Shane McMahon, Jinder Mahal, More

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California as the road to Hell In a Cell heats up.

WWE has announced that SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon will return on tonight’s show to address Kevin Owens attacking Vince McMahon last week. SmackDown will also see WWE United States Champion AJ Styles defend against Baron Corbin. WWE has also announced a “Celebration of Women” by SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya, a victory celebration by SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal’s response to last week’s controversial comments for tonight. 205 Live will feature an in-ring face off between WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville and his No Mercy opponent Enzo Amore.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s blue brand show:

* AJ Styles defends the United States Championship against Baron Corbin tonight on SmackDown LIVE

* Shane McMahon to address Kevin Owens’ vicious attack on his father

* Natalya to host a “Celebration of Women”

* The New Day to revel in their championship victory with the WWE Universe

* Jinder Mahal to address his controversial comments from last week

Stay tuned for SmackDown & 205 Live updates throughout the day and remember to join us for live coverage tonight beginning at 8pm EST.