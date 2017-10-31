SmackDown And 205 Live News For Tonight – 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match, Survivor Series Hype, More

Tonight’s Halloween editions of WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live will take place from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia with more build for the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

SmackDown will feature Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler in a 2 of 3 Falls match plus Kevin Owens vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event. The winners of both matches will earn spots on Team SmackDown for the men’s match at Survivor Series. SmackDown will also see another non-title match between Sin Cara and WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin, Samir Singh taking on AJ Styles and “Strangerer Things” – a new episode of The Fashion Files inspired by Netflix series Stranger Things. 205 Live will feature a Fright Night Fatal 4 Way with Ariya Daivari vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Tony Nese vs. Gran Metalik.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s blue brand show:

* Shinsuke Nakamura battles Kevin Owens for the right to join Team SmackDown

* AJ Styles takes on Samir Singh

* Bobby Roode squares off with Dolph Ziggler in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match

* Breezango enter The Upside Down in “Strangerer Things”

* Sin Cara demands a rematch with Baron Corbin

Remember to join us at 8pm EST for live SmackDown coverage and stick with us throughout the day for updates on both shows.