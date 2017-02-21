SmackDown Battle Royal Ends In Draw, Naomi Reacts To Loss, RAW Promo

– As noted, next week’s Fastlane go-home edition of WWE RAW will feature an appearance by Bill Goldberg and a sitdown interview with Seth Rollins. Below is a promo for that episode:

– The 10-man battle royal on tonight’s WWE SmackDown with Luke Harper, John Cena, AJ Styles, The Miz, Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Kalisto, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose ended in a draw as Harper and Styles were eliminated at the same time to end the match. SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan announced that they will determine a winner next week and that person will go on to face WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33.

– As noted, Alexa Bliss became a two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion after defeating Becky Lynch on tonight’s SmackDown. The match was made after Naomi was forced to relinquish due to the injury she suffered at Elimination Chamber or possibly the live event the next night. No word yet on how long Naomi will be out of action but she was forced to drop the title because of the thirty-day rule. She tweeted the following after returning to the back from the opening segment: