SmackDown Cage Match Promo, WWE Main Event Matches, RAW Opens With Jimmy Snuka & MLK Jr. Tributes
– Below is a teaser for Tuesday’s SmackDown steel cage match with Alexa Bliss defending the SmackDown Women’s Title against Becky Lynch:
Don't miss @BeckyLynchWWE battle @AlexaBliss_WWE in s #SteelCage Match for the #SDLive #WomensTitle TOMORROW NIGHT at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/HyiSBB0q9J
— WWE (@WWE) January 17, 2017
– WWE taped the following matches Monday night in Little Rock for this week’s Main Event episode:
* Alicia Fox vs. Dana Brooke
* Epico vs. Darren Young
– Monday night’s RAW opened with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka and a video package for Martin Luther King Jr., as seen below:
#RIPSuperfly #RAW pic.twitter.com/PQoLM9r5j6
— WWE (@WWE) January 17, 2017
WWE honors Martin Luther King, Jr. on this #MLKDay. pic.twitter.com/DCpyARkhT7
— WWE (@WWE) January 17, 2017