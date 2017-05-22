Nikki Bella Lashes Out Over Fake Report, SmackDown Celebration Announced, WWE Main Event

– There will be a special Punjabi Celebration for new WWE Champion Jinder Mahal on tomorrow’s WWE SmackDown from Toledo, Ohio. Above is a promo for the episode.

– WWE taped the following matches tonight in Grand Rapids, Michigan for this week’s Main Event episode:

* TJ Perkins vs. Gran Metalik

* Heath Slater and Rhyno vs. Curt Hawkins and Curtis Axel

– Nikki Bella took to Twitter this evening and lashed out at a “fake news” report on her being released by WWE for endorsing a product that helped her lose weight. The website falsely branded itself as ESPN News and started their “breaking news” article on Nikki like this: “It’s no secret Nikki Bella, two-time Divas Champion is well known to WWE. While it is true that she has been a professional athlete most of her life, her fight with genetically inherited weight issues has always been a battle. Recently on Twitter she revealed her little secret for weight maintenance and the biggest part of her body confidence. WWE lashed out at her for her endorsing such a product. The backlash was difficult for her to manage and now so could be let go from WWE.”

This is obviously fake and Nikki remains with the company. She wrote the following on Twitter in response to the fake news:

Articles like this that make me sick! Um hey weight loss company u get sued 4 lying! Never have taken your product! https://t.co/uiI8YRGHxq — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) May 22, 2017