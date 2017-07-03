SmackDown Dark Match, Corbin vs. Ambrose Update, Bryan And Brie Shoot Preview

– Another WrestleMania 33 feud furthered on tonight’s SmackDown as Baron Corbin sneak attacked WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose backstage. A gimmick match between the two is rumored for WrestleMania. Below is video from the attack on SmackDown:

– The WWE SmackDown tag team division was not featured on TV for the second week in a row. Like last week, tonight’s dark match before SmackDown in Indianapolis saw SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha work an eight-man tag match as they teamed with Rhyno and Heath Slater to defeat The Ascension, Tyler Breeze and Fandango. No word yet on who American Alpha will defend against at WrestleMania 33 but WWE teased earlier that we would find out on tonight’s SmackDown but that didn’t happen.

– Below is a preview from Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella’s maternity shoot: