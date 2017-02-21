SmackDown Dark Match, Daniel Bryan Training Video, Dillinger Talks Sanity

– WWE posted this video for Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode with Tye Dillinger arriving to the WWE Performance Center and talking to Kayla Becker about SAnitY. Dillinger says Roderick Strong and No Way Jose had his back last week and proved that they won’t stand around and let a bunch of bullies run their way through NXT. Dillinger says they had his back last week and he damn sure has their backs now if SAnitY wants to bring it. Dillinger says he does have an agenda but it doesn’t involve SAnitY.

– The dark match before tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Ontario, CA saw Heath Slater and Rhyno defeat The Ascension.

– Daniel Bryan continues to tease fans who want to see him return to the ring as he seems to be working out pretty regularly now. Bryan posted this video this week and wrote the following on how he’s working to get back to his best, “Working on my snatch balance. Got a long way to go to get back to my best but I’m getting there! #DadBod #plantstrong #wwe @fullstrengthaz”