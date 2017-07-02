SmackDown Dark Match, Festival Of Friendship RAW Promo For Next Week, Referee Debuts

– As noted, next Monday’s RAW from Las Vegas will feature a Festival of Friendship with WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho and WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens. Below is a promo for that segment:

– In an update from earlier, it appears Mojo Rawley vs. Curt Hawkins will not happen on tonight’s WWE SmackDown as Mojo defeated Hawkins in the dark match before tonight’s show in Seattle.

– After finishing up with WWE NXT at the live event in St. Augustine, Florida on Saturday night, referee Danilo Anfibio made his SmackDown debut tonight in Seattle. Here he is backstage with the other SmackDown officials tonight: