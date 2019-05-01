SmackDown Live Reaches New Low, Lana Comments On Money In The Bank

– This week’s episode of Smackdown Live did just 1.833 million viewers which broke the record low for the series since the 2016 brand split began. Last week’s show did 2.072 million viewers and the episode from one year ago drew 2.436 million viewers. The previous record low was 1.841 million viewers for the 2/5/19 episode which had competition from Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

– Lana commented on not being part of this year’s Money in the Bank ladder match: