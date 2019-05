– This week’s Smackdown Live, which faced NBA competition, drew a new record-low since the 2006 brand split began with 1.827 million viewers. The May 15th, 2018 edition of Smackdown Live from one year ago drew 2.298 million viewers which means there was a 21.5% year-to-year drop.

– BR Live support confirmed the PPV price for AEW’s Double or Nothing event on May 25th: