SmackDown Six-Man Dark Match, John Cena WWE Return Update, Erick Rowan Video

– Erick Rowan tweeted the following video as tonight’s WWE SmackDown went on the air. He wrote, “HAZARD…”

– The dark match before tonight’s SmackDown tapings at the Philips Arena in Atlanta saw Luke Harper, Tye Dillinger and Mojo Rawley defeat Aiden English and The Ascension.

– We’ve noted how John Cena has been advertised to make his return at the SmackDown tapings on Tuesday, July 4th from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix. WWE will tape RAW in the same building the night before. Cena, who has been in the Atlanta area filming a movie, tweeted the following tonight and confirmed his return on the July 4th SmackDown: