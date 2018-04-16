SmackDown Star Backstage At Tonight’s Raw

PWInsider is reporting that Rusev is in Hartford, Connecticut for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw and is expected to be backstage at the TV event. If you recall, Rusev lost a Number 1 Contender Match for the United States Championship against Randy Orton and Bobby Roode on last week’s episode of SmackDown Live.

As noted, Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy will take on The Revival to determine who will face The Bar at the upcoming Greatest Royal Rumble event for the vacant Raw Tag Team Titles on tonight’s show. Also, Sasha Banks and Bayley in a singles match has been confirmed.