SmackDown Star Cleared To Return To The Ring, 6 Forgotten WWE Upsets, The Miz’ In-Ring Debut

– Primo Colon has been cleared to return to action after rehabbing his knee injury, PWInsider.com reports Friday. The SmackDown LIVE Superstar is slated to return to the road soon.

Primo has been out of action since June after injuring his knee and undergoing surgery.

– In the video below, these six WWE Superstars shocked fans with their surprising upset victories over the likes of The Undertaker, Seth Rollins, John Cena and more.

This includes Tensai beating John Cena, Heath Slater defeating Seth Rollins, Vladimir Kozlov’s win over Undertaker, Carlito over Randy Orton, Al Snow beating The Rock, and Reverend D-Von taking out Triple H.

– On this day just over a decade ago, The Miz made his official WWE in-ring debut against Tatanka. Here is footage of his debut match, which took place on SmackDown on September 1, 2006.